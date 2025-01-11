New Hampshire

Crash impacts traffic on I-95 northbound in NH

A crash on Interstate 95 near Exit 5 in Portsmouth shut down the northbound side of the highway, but one lane has since reopened, New Hampshire State Police said

New Hampshire State Police responded to a crash Friday evening on Interstate 95 northbound in Portsmouth.

The crash happened near Exit 5 and closed the highway in the northbound direction, but police said around 7:45 p.m. that one lane had reopened.

Authorities did not have any word on injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible. Delays and detours are expected.

No further details were immediately available.

