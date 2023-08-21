Crash in Belmont ends with car slamming into pole, another into apartment

First responders were on scene of a car crash overnight in Belmont, Massachusetts.
The crash happened near the intersection of Belmont Street and Waverly Avenue; one car apparently hit a light post, and another hit an apartment building there.
One woman said that she heard a loud bang, and then her apartment filled with smoke. Another neighbor said that they've seen several crashes there in recent years.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.