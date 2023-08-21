Belmont

Crash in Belmont ends with car slamming into pole, another into apartment

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

First responders were on scene of a car crash overnight in Belmont, Massachusetts.

The crash happened near the intersection of Belmont Street and Waverly Avenue; one car apparently hit a light post, and another hit an apartment building there.

One woman said that she heard a loud bang, and then her apartment filled with smoke. Another neighbor said that they've seen several crashes there in recent years.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Belmont news

road rage May 1

Man Convicted in Deadly 2021 Belmont Road Rage Attack Involving Hate Crime

Belmont Jan 10

2 People Possibly Shot in Belmont, Police Say

This article tagged under:

Belmont
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us