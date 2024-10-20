Auburn

Crash into utility pole in Auburn closes down street

Auburn Police say all 4 lanes Route 12/20 at KFC and Taco bell will remain closed for several hours.

Authorities are investigating a crash that cause the closure roads in Auburn, Massachusetts

According to authorities they are aiming to reopen at 12pm.

Images show a car that had crashed against a utility post in the area.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

This article tagged under:

Auburn
