Crash into utility pole in Auburn closes down street

Authorities are investigating a crash that cause the closure roads in Auburn, Massachusetts

Auburn Police say all 4 lanes Route 12/20 at KFC and Taco bell will remain closed for several hours.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to authorities they are aiming to reopen at 12pm.

Images show a car that had crashed against a utility post in the area.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

UPDATE! Rt 12/20 at Taco Bell remains closed.



As of 9:45am they are still aiming for a 12pm reopen of the road. pic.twitter.com/BLDUNSSeKO — Auburn MA Police (@AuburnMAPolice) October 20, 2024