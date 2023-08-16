car crash

Crash leaves two vehicles mangled on Bridgewater road

Footage from the scene showed a car with its roof ripped off and a pickup truck with heavy damage to its front end

By Asher Klein

A serious car crash in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Two vehicles were badly damaged in a crash in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

The crash took place on Mass. Route 18 at Administration Road, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and caused the highway to be closed in both directions.

Footage from the scene showed a car with its roof ripped off and a pickup truck with heavy damage to its front end.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information.

