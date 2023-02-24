Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Stoneham

Crews Battle Fire at Stoneham Home for Second Day

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

First responders in Stoneham, Massachusetts, were battling a fire Friday morning at a home on Main Street.

Notable flames and plumes of smoke were seen as crews battled the fire, which was at the same location as a fire that happened on Thursday, when a man was rescued and taken to a hospital. Firefighters were able to rescue the man from a first floor window in the rear of the building Thursday.

The fire on Thursday appeared to have started in the basement. The cause was under investigation.

Additional information about Friday's fire has not been released.

