Massachusetts

Criminal investigation underway in Hyannis, residents urged to avoid area

Few details have been released by police

By Marc Fortier

A criminal investigation is underway in Hyannis, and residents and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Barnstable police said in a social media post around 11:30 a.m. Sunday that they were working an active criminal investigation in the area of Bristol Avenue in Hyannis and have the road shut down. They asked that motorists and pedestrians avoid Bristol Avenue and the surrounding streets while their investigation is ongon.

They said they will provide an update when the road ropens.

No further details have been released.

