Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Cyberattack Hits NH Lottery, Website Taken Down

"Please DO NOT click on any pop-up messaging you are seeing on our website," the New Hampshire Lottery wrote on its Facebook page

By Asher Klein

A security alert graphic sent by the New Hampshire Lottery amid a cyberattack on its website Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
New Hampshire Lottery

Hackers attacked the website of the New Hampshire Lottery Friday morning, officials said. The website was taken down, but ticket sales were not affected.

The website was taken down "in an abundance of caution" as New Hampshire Lottery officials and partners investigated what was happening, a lottery representative said.

A user attempting to reach nhlottery.com Friday morning received a warning from their internet browser that the page "might attempt to trick you into installing programs that harm your browsing experience."

A warning issued on the lottery's Facebook page read, "Please DO NOT click on any pop-up messaging you are seeing on our website. We are aware of it, we are investigating and we are working to remove it as quickly as possible so we can get our website back up and running properly. Thank you to all of you who reached out to let us know and thank you for your patience as we work to resolve it."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Despite the interruption on the web, ticket sales were continuing as normal in stores, according to the lottery representative.

"Our players’ security and integrity of our web platform is our primary concern. We have notified our players of this situation and we will continue to keep the public updated as we receive more information," the representative told NBC10 Boston in an email.

More lottery news

Business Jul 31

Someone in Illinois Won the $1.337 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot—the Third-Largest Lottery Prize in U.S. History

Crime and Courts May 31

Man Who Won $10 Million Lottery Prize Sentenced to Life in Prison For Killing Girlfriend

This article tagged under:

New HampshirecyberattackhackersNew Hampshire Lottery
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us