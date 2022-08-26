Cyberattack Hits NH Lottery, Website Taken Down

Hackers attacked the website of the New Hampshire Lottery Friday morning, officials said. The website was taken down, but ticket sales were not affected.

The website was taken down "in an abundance of caution" as New Hampshire Lottery officials and partners investigated what was happening, a lottery representative said.

A user attempting to reach nhlottery.com Friday morning received a warning from their internet browser that the page "might attempt to trick you into installing programs that harm your browsing experience."

A warning issued on the lottery's Facebook page read, "Please DO NOT click on any pop-up messaging you are seeing on our website. We are aware of it, we are investigating and we are working to remove it as quickly as possible so we can get our website back up and running properly. Thank you to all of you who reached out to let us know and thank you for your patience as we work to resolve it."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Despite the interruption on the web, ticket sales were continuing as normal in stores, according to the lottery representative.

"Our players’ security and integrity of our web platform is our primary concern. We have notified our players of this situation and we will continue to keep the public updated as we receive more information," the representative told NBC10 Boston in an email.