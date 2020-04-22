Local
BOSTON

Cyclist Killed in Crash in Boston Involving Tractor-Trailer

The crash occurred at the intersection of Massachusetts and Harrison avenues, near the Boston Medical Center.

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and a tractor-trailer truck in Boston Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Massachusetts and Harrison avenues, near the Boston Medical Center.

A bicycle was seen lying in the middle of the intersection while police investigated.

The driver remained on the scene, police said.

Streets in the area were closed while police investigated. It was unclear when they would reopen.

No other information was available.

