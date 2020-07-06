DA: Teen Charged in Fatal Stabbing of Relative

An 18-year-old Massachusetts man charged with fatally stabbing one relative and injuring another appeared in court Monday.

Elijah Michonski, 18, of Montague, was arraigned remotely in Greenfield District Court on murder and related charges in connection with a July 3 stabbing incident on Randall Road in Montague.

Authorities said Michonski entered a home at about 6 p.m. Friday and stabbed two people.

One victim, Nicholas Weir, 41, died as a result of his injuries. The second victim, Teresa Weir, 39, remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Michonski is Teresa Weir’s nephew, prosecutors said.

Michonski is alleged to have forced his way into the Weirs’ residence, after which he stabbed the victims with two knives. He then stole their car and fled from the scene, but was apprehended in a neighboring town a short while later.

Attorney Jennifer Cox was appointed to represent Michonski.

Michonski, who pleaded not guilty, was ordered held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 25 for a pretrial conference.

The criminal complaint against Michonski charges him with one count of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of home invasion, one count of breaking and entering and one count of motor vehicle larceny.