Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is expected to announce the arrest of a serial rapist at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Gulluni is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. from his office in Springfield.

The alleged rapist has reportedly assaulted at least six different women over a nine month timeframe. The district attorney is expected to ask for the public's assistance as his office continues to investigate the case.

No further information was immediately released.