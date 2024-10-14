Karen Read

Deadline for Karen Read case prosecutors this week

Oral arguments before the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court could start as soon as next month

By Marc Fortier

Karen Read
Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP, Poo

Prosecutors in the high-profile Karen Read trial have until Wednesday to file their brief about her appeal to the state's highest court.

Read's lawyers want to get two of the three charges against her dismissed, including the murder charge.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court agreed to review the controversial case. Read's defense team will have until the end of next week to respond to prosecutors' expected filing.

Oral arguments in the case could start as soon as next month.

Read is accused of ramming into John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a January 2022 snowstorm. Her two-month trial ended in July when a judge declared a mistrial, and a second trial is scheduled for Jan. 27.

