Man wanted in Christmas Eve killing at Lawrence nightclub

Federal authorities looking for the man suspected of a deadly shooting in a Lawrence, Massachusetts, nightclub early in the morning on Christmas Eve 2023 are offering a reward for help catching him.

Franklin Laras is considered armed and dangerous, according to a wanted poster from the U.S. Marshals. They're offering up to $5,000 for help bringing him into custody for his part in the shooting at the Energy Lounge on Broadway about 12:20 early that Sunday morning.

Laras is 27 years old, 5-foot-7 and about 190 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his arms and chest, according to the Marshals. They didn't share any information on where he might be, but asked anyone who knows about Laras' whereabouts to contact them at 1-877-WANTED2 or by visiting usmarshals.gov/tips.

Laras is believed to have shot Edward Javier-Perez, 29, in the middle of the Energy Lounge.

The Energy Lounge will be temporarily closed after a man was shot and killed there on Christmas Eve.

In the wake of the shooting, Energy Lounge's license to operate was suspended

"This decision was made in part due to fact that the matter is under investigation by the Lawrence Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office," Lawrence police said in a statement days after the shooting. "Furthermore, the nature of the incident, with the perpetrator(s) still at large, the Acting Chief has determined that in the interest of public safety, the City must close the establishment and suspend the establishments license to operate until such time that the investigation is complete. This immediate action is being taken on an expedited basis due to the overriding public safety concern."

Javier-Perez' girlfriend, Gerimar Maria, has said she wants his killer to be caught: "We want justice. We don't want anyone to get hurt. Just justice."