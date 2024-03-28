lawrence

Dozens of Lawrence residents lose power after car crashes into utility poles

Drivers should avoid the section of Lawrence Street right near the Hayden-Schofield baseball fields, as these utility crews continue to work to restore power

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC10 Boston

Dozens of residents in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are without power Thursday morning after a serious crash knocked down utility poles.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Myrtle Street, where utility crews were seen in bucket trucks working to restore power.

The crash caused a lot of damage after a car slammed into a fence and cracked multiple utility poles in half, yanking power lines down in the process.

The National Grid outage map shows 85 customers in the dark with an estimated restoration time of noon.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The cause of the crash or the driver's condition wasn't immediately known.

Drivers should avoid the section of Lawrence Street right near the Hayden-Schofield baseball fields, as utility crews continue to work to restore power. This is creating congestion in the area.

More Lawrence news

lawrence 24 hours ago

Man wanted in Christmas Eve killing at Lawrence nightclub

lawrence Mar 22

Provisional Lawrence police chief placed on leave, mayor says

lawrence Mar 19

Lawrence police cracking down on illegal dirt bikes

This article tagged under:

lawrenceMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us