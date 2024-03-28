Dozens of Lawrence residents lose power after car crashes into utility poles

Dozens of residents in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are without power Thursday morning after a serious crash knocked down utility poles.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Myrtle Street, where utility crews were seen in bucket trucks working to restore power.

The crash caused a lot of damage after a car slammed into a fence and cracked multiple utility poles in half, yanking power lines down in the process.

The National Grid outage map shows 85 customers in the dark with an estimated restoration time of noon.

The cause of the crash or the driver's condition wasn't immediately known.

Drivers should avoid the section of Lawrence Street right near the Hayden-Schofield baseball fields, as utility crews continue to work to restore power. This is creating congestion in the area.