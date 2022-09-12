Local

Deadly Quincy Shooting Started as a Robbery, Prosecutors Say

Dwayne D. Harper, 28, is accused in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Dorchester man has been charged in a deadly shooting that officials say started as a robbery at a Quincy, Massachusetts apartment complex last month.

Dwayne D. Harper, 28, is accused in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. Wiggins was found with obvious gunshot wounds at his apartment building on Crown Street around 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 18. He was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.

Harper was arrested Monday at a home in Boston. He pled not guilty to masked armed robbery (firearm), kidnapping for extortion, attempt to commit a crime and assault to rob while armed with a firearm. He was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing which is set for Sept. 20.

The investigation is ongoing, the DA said.

