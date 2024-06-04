Fires

Person found dead in burning NH home, fire officials say

Heavy fire was tearing through the building, a single-family home, when firefighters arrived, and witnesses reported someone may have been inside, officials said

Getty Images

Firefighters battling a blaze at a home in Weare, New Hampshire, found a person dead inside early Thursday, officials said.

The fire was reported about 1:13 a.m. at a home on Sewell Hoyt Road, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office and Weare firefighters and police.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Heavy fire was tearing through the building, a single-family home, when firefighters arrived, and witnesses reported someone may have been inside, officials said. Eventually, crews were able to get inside and find the person's body.

The person hasn't been identified; they were set for an autopsy on Wednesday, which will determine how they died, according to the officials.

The fire was being investigated by state and local officials. Anyone with information about what happened was urged to contact state fire officials at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov

More NH news

New Hampshire 4 hours ago

Troublesome browntail moth found in NH for first time in 75 years

13 hours ago

Man killed after truck strikes tree in Milford, NH

This article tagged under:

Fires
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us