Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Shrewsbury

Death Investigation Underway After Man Found in Shrewsbury Pool: DA

The man was found at a pool at 351 Spring Street

By Staff Reports

generic swimming pool water
FILE

A death investigation is underway in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts after a 66-year-old man was found unconscious in a pool Wednesday morning.

The man was found at a pool at 351 Spring Street Wednesday morning and was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said a death investigation was underway.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 20 mins ago

Man Acquitted of Shooting Boston Police Officer, Convicted of Gun Charges

Massachusetts 30 mins ago

Repair Shop Owner Pleads Guilty to Insurance Fraud Charges

No further information, including on the man's condition, was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Shrewsburypool
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us