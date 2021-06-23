Death Investigation Underway After Man Found in Shrewsbury Pool: DA

A death investigation is underway in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts after a 66-year-old man was found unconscious in a pool Wednesday morning.

The man was found at a pool at 351 Spring Street Wednesday morning and was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said a death investigation was underway.

No further information, including on the man's condition, was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.