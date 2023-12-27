Death under investigation at Lunenberg trailer park

A person's unattended death Tuesday evening at a trailer park in Lunenberg, Massachusetts, is under investigation, authorities said Wednesday.
There was no danger to the public for what appeared to be an isolated incident at the Massachusetts Avenue complex, according to state and local police and the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.
Police were called about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. More details weren't immediately available.
