death investigation

Death under investigation at Lunenberg trailer park

Few details about the death were initially available

By Asher Klein

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

A person's unattended death Tuesday evening at a trailer park in Lunenberg, Massachusetts, is under investigation, authorities said Wednesday.

There was no danger to the public for what appeared to be an isolated incident at the Massachusetts Avenue complex, according to state and local police and the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

Police were called about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. More details weren't immediately available.

More Lunenberg news

winter weather Jan 23

Another Winter Storm Impacts New England

twins Jun 15, 2021

16 Twins in Class of 100 Graduate From Lunenburg High School

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

death investigationLunenberg
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us