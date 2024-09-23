‘Deep sadness': NH school district mourns loss of 17-year-old student killed in crash

A New Hampshire high school is offering counseling services and other therapy resources to students as they grieve the loss of a 17-year-old classmate who died in a crash Friday in Dublin, as well as the loss of an 18-year-old former student who died in a different crash about 12 hours later in New Ipswich.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Ann Forrest and Principal Heather McKillop announced with great sadness Friday that a ConVal High School student had died as a result of a motor vehicle accident, in which two other students in the car sustained injuries and were brought to the hospital.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragedy,” Forrest said. “This is a profound moment for our school community, and it’s essential that we come together to support one another in the days ahead.”

The district said it will have support resources available at the high school beginning Monday morning, including counseling services and a team of therapy dogs from Cold Springs Healing Paws in New Ipswich.

School officials and police have not identified the 17-year-old Antrim boy who was killed in the single-vehicle crash around 12:30 p.m. Friday on Perry Pasture Road. Dublin police said they responded along with fire personnel after a 16-year-old girl from Peterborough called and said the car she was in was off the road into a tree, and there were two others in the vehicle who were trapped and unconscious.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene, police said. The other teen -- a 16-year-old boy from Antrim -- was injured and was removed from the vehicle by fire personnel. Both 16-year-old passengers were taken from the scene by ambulance. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash but say speed appears to be a contributing factor.

On Sunday, ConVal school officials issued another statement about the significant support that will be provided to high school students and staff beginning Monday following the fatal crash, this time also acknowledging the recent untimely death of former student James Barna, who was one of two people killed around midnight Saturday in a two-car crash in New Ipswich. That crash remained under investigation but speed also appeared to be a factor there, police said.

21-year-old Devin Lundgren, of New Ipswich, and his passenger, 18-year-old James Barna, of Sharon, were both pronounced dead at the crash scene, New Hampshire State Police said.

District officials say they are focused on supporting students, staff and families through this difficult time.

​“The loss of a friend or classmate can be deeply traumatic, and we recognize that students may return to school on Monday carrying a range of emotions, questions, and concerns,” said Principal McKillop, who is encouraging parents and guardians to talk with their children about their emotions and experiences, and to help them access the support they may need during this time.

Not only will there will be ConVal High School counselors, student support counselors and social workers available to any student or staff member starting Monday, but the district will be supported by counselors from the Disaster Behavioral Response Team under the direction of the state Department of Health and Human Services.

​Interim Superintendent Dr. Forrest added that supporting the ConVal community is their top priority right now, and they are planning support for across the week, already in touch with family resource centers -- The Grapevine and The River Center -- to coordinate that.

Additionally, the district said it will be reaching out to their community partners at Monadnock Family Services and Monadnock Community Hospital for added support to the many communities that make up the ConVal School District.

Lastly, both Forrest and McKillop thanked the numerous members of the ConVal community, as well as individuals from around the state, who have reached out to offer assistance and support during this difficult time.