2 people killed, another seriously injured after crash in New Ipswich, NH

Two people are dead and a third is seriously injured after two cars were involved in a crash in New Ipswich, New Hampshire, just after midnight.

New Hampshire State Police say troopers responded around 12:05 a.m. Saturday to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Turnpike and Temple roads and found a Honda Del Sol with two people inside and a Dodge Ram with just the driver.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Honda was traveling north on Turnpike Road when it collided with the Dodge Ram, which was traveling south and making a left turn.

The Honda driver, identified as 21-year-old Devin Lundgren, of New Ipswich, and his passenger, identified as 18-year-old James Barna, of Sharon, were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as 36-year-old Samuel Wheeler, of Greenville, suffered serious injuries and was taken by medical helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but police say speed does appear to be a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has further information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Isaiah Acquaye at Isaiah.J.Acquaye@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-4381.

State police say these are just two of the four people killed in crashes in New Hampshire communities in the past 24 hours. One person was killed in a crash in Francestown, and a 17-year-old boy died after his car hit a tree in Dublin.

Police are reminding everyone to comply with speed limits and never drive distracted or impaired.