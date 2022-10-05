Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Delta Flight Returns to Logan Airport After Striking Birds

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

A Delta flight from Boston to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had to return to Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning after striking some birds after taking off.

Delta said flight 821 from Boston to Fort Lauderdale returned to Logan shortly after departure after the plane came into contact with birds as it was ascending.

"The aircraft landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power, where it is being inspected by maintenance personnel," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. "We are working to reaccomodate customers to their final destinations as quickly as possible."

No injuries were reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The flight left Boston around 8:15 a.m. and had been scheduled to land in Fort Lauderdale around 11:30 a.m. Its departure has now been rescheduled for 3 p.m.

No further information was released.

More Boston stories

Jeremiah E. Burke High School 7 hours ago

Increased Police Presence at Burke School After Student Is Shot Outside

dorchester 3 hours ago

Window Washer Dies in Accidental Fall Inside JFK Library in Boston

This article tagged under:

BOSTONLogan Airportdelta
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us