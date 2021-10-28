Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
south shore

Demand for Gas Surges on South Shore

With power still out for many, the demand for gas has surged on the South Shore of Massachusetts

By John Moroney

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Gas station have become very popular spots on the South Shore in the wake of the storm.

At times, it looks the the energy crisis during the 1970s.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Lines have been forming at those stations that have been able to open, most of the people waiting in line are looking to get fuel for generators.

More nor'easter coverage

Weather forecast 1 hour ago

Nor'easter Makes Way for Cool, Dry Conditions Before Weekend Storm

National Grid New England 44 mins ago

Staying Safe as Power Remains Out for Many in Eastern Mass.

At some places, they’re even limiting the amount of gas you can take away because of the crowds. The backups started early yesterday morning when it became clear it could be awhile before power is fully restored.

This article tagged under:

south shorenor'easterpower outagesgasEnergy crisis
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us