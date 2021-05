A dog warned its family that their home was on fire before smoke detectors even went off in Westborough, Massachusetts overnight.

Firefighters responded to a building fire on Glen Street overnight. The damage to the home was significant, according to the Westborough Fire Department, but there were no injuries.

The department said the dog likely helped the family safely evacuate. Nearby departments provided mutual aid for the two-alarm fire.