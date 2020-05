A Dover, Massachusetts man is facing a murder charge after his wife was found murdered near their home on Saturday night.

Police say 45-year-old Kathleen McLean was last seen at her home Thursday night. Authorities found McLean's body near the couple's Valley Road home shortly after 11p.m. on Saturday.

Police arrested her husband, 58-year-old Ingolf Tuerk, and charged him with her murder. Tuerk is scheduled to be arraigned in Dedham District Court on Monday.