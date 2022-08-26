Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
clear the shelters

Dozens More Beagles Rescued From Virginia Breeding Facility Now in Mass.

Animal rescue organizations continue the work to find homes for some 4,000 beagles that were seized from a breeding facility in Virginia in July

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Dozens more rescued beagles - part of a group that's drawn international attention after they were rescued from a Virginia breeding facility - were brought to Massachusetts this week, according to the MSPCA-Angell.

MSPCA officials said 42 of the dogs will be cared for by the MSPCA and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem. Another six will go to the Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton.

More than 200 dogs have come to the MSPCA over the summer. They will be put up for adoption after they go through a state-mandated quarantine period and get any necessary medical care.

The Virginia breeding facility, called Envigo, was shut down in early July after it was discovered the dogs were living in "confused, unsanitary, and inhumane conditions." The dogs were being bred to then be sold to research facilities, the MSPCA said. Some 4,000 dogs were seized and placed with rescues across the country.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Among those adopting the animals are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who adopted a 7-year-old dog named Mama Mia from the group, according to the Beagle Freedom Project said.

Beagles are commonly used in research labs due to their size and docile nature, which makes them easy to handle, animal rights organizations say.

Since its inception in 2015, the NBC and Telemundo Boston stations local Clear The Shelters campaigns have helped more than 50,000 pets find new homes.

If you are interested in adopting one of these dogs, visit mspca.org/adopt or neas.org/adopt.

More on the beagles rescued from Virginia

Rescued Beagles Aug 25

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Adopt Beagle Rescued From Virginia Facility

beagles Jul 18

At Least 50 Rescued Beagles Headed to Massachusetts for Adoption

Massachusetts Jun 16

76 Beagles Rescued From Breeding Facility, Up for Adoption in Mass.

To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2022 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit cleartheshelters.com. You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org.

This article tagged under:

clear the shelterspetsdogsPet adoptionMSPCA-Angell
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us