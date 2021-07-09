Dozens of Flights Delayed, Canceled Due to Elsa

On a Friday morning in the midst of the summer vacation season, tropical storm Elsa caused dozens of flight delays and cancellations at Boston's Logan Airport as well as across the U.S.

Most of the cancellations at Logan were smaller flights to the Cape in the Islands. As of Friday morning, about a dozen flights leaving Boston were delayed, which were bound for places including New York City, Denver and Fort Myers, Florida.

Arrivals to Logan was a different story. Almost two dozen inbound flights were delayed and dozens more that were supposed to arrive Friday in Boston were canceled.

More than 300 flights heading into, out of, or just within the U.S. have been canceled, according to flightaware.com. More than 30 were delayed, with most of those domestic delays coming from Miami, Chicago and Denver.

The numbers are sure to change as the day continues. If you're flying, you should check with your airline for the latest updates.