Massachusetts

Driver killed after vehicle crashes into tractor-trailer at I-495 rest area and bursts into flames

The crash remains under investigation by state police

By Marc Fortier

The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a tractor-trailer at a rest stop on Interstate 495 and then burst into flames has died, Massachusetts State Police said.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. Monday at the Haverhill rest area on I-495 north, according to state police. Preliminary information indicates that as the vehicle entered the rest area, it struck the rear of a tractor-trailer unit.

The crash resulted in a car fire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rest area reopened around 6:30 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation by state police.

