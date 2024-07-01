Driver seriously hurt in tanker truck crash that caused delays on Everett Turnpike

A truck driver was seriously hurt in a crash that closed lanes on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, early Monday morning.

New Hampshire State Police said the truck, which was hauling motor oil and hydraulic fluid, crashed around 12:45 a.m. near Exit 8 on the northbound side of the highway. The driver was trapped and had to be rescued by first responders. They were airlifted to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver has not been publicly identified.

Investigators say it appears the driver lost control while traveling in the left lane, running off the road. The tanker flipped and the rolled into the woods.

The contents of the tanker are contained. Two lanes on the northbound side of the highway were closed for hours but have since reopened.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police.