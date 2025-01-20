Massachusetts

Duck hunter rescued after falling into frigid waters in Marion

The man's condition was not immediately known

By Marc Fortier

Town of Marion

A duck hunter who fell into the frigid waters off Marion, Massachusetts, was rescued Monday morning after his friend called 911.

The Marion police, fire and harbormaster's departments said they worked together to rescue the duck hunter after receiving a 911 call just before 8 a.m. A man had reportedly fallen from a boat about 200 yards offshore near Silvershell Beach.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Upon arrival, the harbormaster and police found the 19-year-old, who had pulled himself back into his boat but was suffering from severe hypothermia. The harbormaster gave the man his coat and other clothes in an effort to help warm him up. Once they reached shore, the man was given warming blankets and IV warming liquids by emergency personnel.

The man was taken by ambulance to Tobey Hospital in Wareham for treatment. No update on his condition was immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities are crediting the man's 17-year-old hunting companion for calling 911 so quickly so his friend could get help.

"Clearly, it was a good heads up that the younger individual was able to make a quick phone call to 911 to get resources our there," Marion Fire Chief Brian Jackvony said. "I'm happy he made that call immediately. It doesn't take long for hypothermia to kick in."

The air temperature was 21 degrees at the time of the rescue, and the water temperature 34 degrees.

In the wake of the rescue, officials are urging boaters to take extra precautions at this time of year, including having all of the proper safety equipment available because of the cold.

More New England stories

Newington 52 mins ago

Man and woman kidnapped woman, held her in Connecticut motel for days: police

Weather 8 hours ago

Winter storm blankets Boston with snow: Live updates

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us