DUI Charges for NH Man Found Slumped in SUV With Baby Inside

A man was found unconscious behind the wheel of an SUV with a baby inside Thursday night and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

The man, Jon-Brad James, had been spotted driving erratically on Dutton Road in Pelham about 8:25 p.m., then was found by officers inside the Nissan Rogue, which was still in drive, in the middle of Deer Hill Circle, according to Pelham police.

An officer woke up the 44-year-old from Pelham after reaching into the SUV and turning it off, according to police. The child wasn't hurt and was brought to a family member, while state child protective services were notified.

James faces charges of driving under the influence and endangering a child. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges, which police said he'll face in Salem District Court June 5.