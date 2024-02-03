Dunkin' employee attacked inside Watertown store

A Dunkin' employee was taken to the hospital on Friday after being attacked at one of the coffee and doughnut chain's stores in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Watertown police say the employee was assaulted around 6 a.m. Friday inside the Dunkin' located at 48 Mount Auburn Street.

According to police, the suspect became involved in an argument before attacking the employee.

Police said the victim's injuries were not serious.

The suspect, identified as 65-year-old Vartan Krikorian, was arrested and is facing charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

No word on what the argument was about, or why Krikorian allegedly attacked the Dunkin' employee.

Police did not say when Krikorian is due in court.