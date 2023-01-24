Local

Duxbury

Police Investigating Murder at Duxbury Home, Sources Say

Police responded to a home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, where sources tell the NBC10 Boston Investigators a murder investigation is underway

By Thea DiGiammerino

Sources tell the NBC10 Boston Investigators that police are investigating a murder Tuesday night at a home in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Police were called to a home on Summer Street.

The sources said children were inside the home at the time.

No further information was immediately available.

