13-foot shark washes up on Massachusetts beach

By Jessie Castellano

13 foot thresher shark that washed up on beach in Duxbury, MA on August 1, 2024
Duxbury Beach Operations

Shark sightings have become a common occurrence in Massachusetts, and the body of a distinctive-looking one was found on a local beach on Thursday.

A 13-foot thresher shark washed up on the beach in Duxbury on Thursday morning, according to town officials, who posted photos of the shark on social media. The animal was removed from the area to be exmained.

Thresher sharks are common up and down the East Coast of the U.S., according to NOAA Fisheries, which notes that they use their long, sickle-shaped tails to stun their prey before eating them.


Earlier this month, lifeguards at Duxbury beach reported a possible shark sighting.

