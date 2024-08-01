13-foot shark washes up on Massachusetts beach

Shark sightings have become a common occurrence in Massachusetts, and the body of a distinctive-looking one was found on a local beach on Thursday.

A 13-foot thresher shark washed up on the beach in Duxbury on Thursday morning, according to town officials, who posted photos of the shark on social media. The animal was removed from the area to be exmained.

Thursday 8/1/24. We had an approximate 13 ft Thresher shark wash up on Duxbury Beach this morning. It has been removed off site by state authorities for further examination. pic.twitter.com/nhNsovquZw — Duxbury Beach Operations (@BeachDuxbury) August 1, 2024

Thresher sharks are common up and down the East Coast of the U.S., according to NOAA Fisheries, which notes that they use their long, sickle-shaped tails to stun their prey before eating them.



Earlier this month, lifeguards at Duxbury beach reported a possible shark sighting.