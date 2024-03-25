East Boston smoke shop targeted by thieves three times in one month

An East Boston smoke shop has been hit by thieves three times in under a month.

Surveillance footage from the latest break-in Saturday shows the theft at Super Smoke Shop in East Boston. Despite plywood placed to deter thieves after two previous break-ins, two suspects rush into the store, stealing vape pens, cartridges and money from the cash register.

Police arrested two suspects – 18-year-old Ramon Batiz and a 15-year-old. But there are investigations into two other burglaries at this store – one last Sunday, and again last Tuesday.

“I fix the door, then 2 days ago, again, and third time, they break it like,” the owner told NBC10 Boston.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It’s not the only business having trouble. Earlier this month, a Franklin smoke shop was hit. And last month, it was two smoke shops in Back Bay.

The East Boston store owner says enough is enough.

“They make me mad because I have to spend money for the door, took my stuff,” he told NBC10 Boston.

Boston police say as part of the investigation they served a search warrant early Sunday, finding some of the stolen goods in a suspect’s apartments.

Those two teens are facing charges. There’s no word if all three of the break-ins are connected.