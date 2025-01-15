Search on for suspect in Easton apartment shooting that seriously injured teen

The search is continuing for whoever shot a teenage girl in the face at an apartment complex in Easton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The victim, who was rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center and then flown to a Boston hospital with what police have described as life-threatening injuries, is a resident of the Avalon Easton complex on Robert Drive, where a shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Easton police and Mass. State Police swarmed the scene, where aerial footage showed yellow crime scene tape surrounding the apartment building and evidence markers littering the sidewalk, but the attacker or attackers had already fled in a vehicle.

The investigation continued Tuesday into the neighboring town of Mansfield, where police focused on a black car on Donegal Way, and in Brockton where officers fixed their attention on a white car on Battle Farm Drive and Vine Street.

Police have said the shooting is not believed to be random, and that the victim and her attacker or attackers are believed to know each other.

The shooting has shaken up neighbors back in Easton.

"Nothing has ever happened like this before where me and him feel unsafe," Brian Silva said. "This is just different than what we are used to."

"A little shaken up, more for my daughter, I'm concerned about her. I don't want her to be nervous and worried living in the community," Tina Bullock said.

No arrests have been announced. An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.