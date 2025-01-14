Massachusetts

Shooting investigation underway in Easton

A woman was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, officials said

By Marc Fortier

An active police investigation is underway in Easton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Easton Fire Department confirmed that they had transported an adult female to a Boston hospital via medical helicopter with a gunshot wound. Her condition was not immediately known.

Aerial video showed yellow crime scene tape surrounding what appeared to be an apartment complex on Robert Drive.

No further details were immediately available.

