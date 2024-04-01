Eclipse glasses giveaway: Snag a free pair of protective eyewear from Tevin Wooten

Are you ready for next week's solar eclipse? NBC10 Boston Meteorologist Tevin Wooten has you covered.

The NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston First Alert Weather Team is giving away free eclipse glasses to viewers on Tuesday, April 2, at Market Basket in Waltham, Massachusetts. They'll also keep you up to date on the latest forecast for eclipse viewing across New England - where we may get the clearest views in the path of totality!

This protective eyewear is essential for viewing a partial solar eclipse. Unprotected viewing can result in something called solar retinopathy - this is when light damages the retina in your eye. It can take just a few seconds of viewing to do permanent damage.

Only approved eclipse-viewing glasses (look for products meeting the ISO 12312-2 international standard) will give you the protection you need to look at the partial eclipse. This will be important here in the Boston area, where we aren't in the path of totality but should still have great seats for the celestial phenomenon. Don't try to use regular sunglasses - they won't be strong enough.

If you can't get your hands on a pair of eclipse glasses, there are other indirect ways to see the spectacle safely. Here are some suggestions from the American Astronomical Society.

Full details of the First Alert Weather team's giveaway

WHO: Meteorologist Tevin Wooten and Thunder Truck

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Market Basket, 110 Market Place Drive, Waltham

