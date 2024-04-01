Maine

Maine governor to speak about state's solar eclipse preparations

She plans to update tourists and residents alike on the preparations the state has made

By Marc Fortier

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Maine Gov. Janet Mills will hold a press conference Monday to promote the state as a premier destination for the April 8 total solar eclipse and to urge viewers -- tourists and residents alike -- to plan ahead so they are able to safely enjoy the big event.

Mills will speak at 1 p.m. from the University of Maine in Orono.

One week from Monday, the moon will pass between the earth and the sun, completely blocking the face of the sun from the Earth. For nearly half of Maine, the total eclipse will be visible for up to 3-1/2 minutes, which is one of the longest totality observation times in North America.

NBC10 Boston reports on what eye protection is needed to safely view an eclipse.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Mills is expected to give an update on Maine's work to prepare to welcome visitors to the state and share travel and safety recommendation for residents and tourists to enjoy the eclipse.

More on the April 8 eclipse

solar eclipse Mar 30

Will New England's weather be clear enough to see the solar eclipse?

Feb 21

Want to see the total solar eclipse from 30,000 feet? On these flights, you can

Eclipse Mar 25

Driving to NH for the solar eclipse? Don't get off the highway, state says

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us