Maine governor to speak about state's solar eclipse preparations

Maine Gov. Janet Mills will hold a press conference Monday to promote the state as a premier destination for the April 8 total solar eclipse and to urge viewers -- tourists and residents alike -- to plan ahead so they are able to safely enjoy the big event.

Mills will speak at 1 p.m. from the University of Maine in Orono.

One week from Monday, the moon will pass between the earth and the sun, completely blocking the face of the sun from the Earth. For nearly half of Maine, the total eclipse will be visible for up to 3-1/2 minutes, which is one of the longest totality observation times in North America.

Mills is expected to give an update on Maine's work to prepare to welcome visitors to the state and share travel and safety recommendation for residents and tourists to enjoy the eclipse.