Sheffield

Employee at western Mass. farm missing, sparking large search effort around pond

The state police Dive Team, K9 unit, Air Wing and Drone Unit, along with local and state patrols, are all responding for the search

An employee at a farm in western Massachusetts is the center of a search by emergency crews on Monday.

Search crews on Monday morning were heading to a farm on Hewins Street in Sheffield to look for the missing man, who has not been named by authorities.

State troopers said that the employee was seen sitting inside a pickup truck on Sunday night. Monday morning, tire tracks were seen going from where the truck was, leading into a nearby pond, according to a news release.

The pond is about 14 feet deep.

The state police Dive Team, K9 unit, Air Wing and Drone Unit, along with local and state patrols, are all responding for the search.

Additional details were not immediately available.

