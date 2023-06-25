Local

Massachusetts

Man who fell out of canoe in western Mass. found dead

The man went missing late Wednesday night in Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield

By Marc Fortier, Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Irvin Rodriguez

WWLP

Police say the body of the man who fell out of a canoe and never resurfaced in western Massachusetts was recovered on Sunday.

A boater had found what he believed might be the body using sonar and dropped a marker at that location.

The body surfaced on its own a short time later. Authorities said Westfield Firefighters responded and recovered the man’s body, identified as a 20-year-old.

Authorities say the body was recovered 50 yards from where the boat had capsized.

Police have said the man was in a canoe with two other people in a pond at the park when it capsized around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The two other people in the canoe returned to shore, but the third never resurfaced.

One of the men who made it to shore was taken to a local hospital but was expected to survive.

