Man who fell out of canoe in western Mass. found dead

Police say the body of the man who fell out of a canoe and never resurfaced in western Massachusetts was recovered on Sunday.

A boater had found what he believed might be the body using sonar and dropped a marker at that location.

The body surfaced on its own a short time later. Authorities said Westfield Firefighters responded and recovered the man’s body, identified as a 20-year-old.

Authorities say the body was recovered 50 yards from where the boat had capsized.

Police have said the man was in a canoe with two other people in a pond at the park when it capsized around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The two other people in the canoe returned to shore, but the third never resurfaced.

One of the men who made it to shore was taken to a local hospital but was expected to survive.