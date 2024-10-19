Engaged couple from Glastonbury, Conn. wins this year's Hartford Marathon

An engaged couple from Glastonbury has won this year's Hartford Marathon.

Alex Norstrom, 28, came in first in the marathon on Saturday with a time of 2:17:56 while his fiancée, Angelia Rafter, 25, finished first for the women with a time of 2:38:09, according to the race's results page.

Norstrom and Rafter said it was really hard for them both to win, but this is the best result possible.

"The goal for both of us was to win the race. Angie had a little bit more of a taller task because this was her first marathon. I think that's the highlight of the day for sure, her getting that win and running really fast," Norstrom said.

"All the credit to Alex, you know we train together day in and day out. He trains me so I'm just really proud to cross the finish line for him," Rafter added.

The couple is set to get married next year.

In the half marathon, 24-year-old Ethan Hermann, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, came in first with a time of 1:05:17. For the women, the winner was 30-year-old Annmarie Tuxbury, of Boone, North Carolina, with a time of 1:13:24.

And in the 5K, 23-year-old Jason Gibbons, of Northport, finished first for the men with a time of 15:08 and 28-year-old Elizabeth Fengler, of Wallingford, came in first for the women with a time of 17:22.

More than 9,300 runners and walkers participated in the races on Saturday. You can get all of the race results here.