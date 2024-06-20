After body found in NH fire, police investigating person's death

A person was found dead in a fire in Epping, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning, officials say, but they were not killed by the fire.

While Epping police investigate, the identity of the person who died isn't being released, officials said. The cause and origin of the fire also remained under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The fire was reported about 7:45 a.m. at an apartment on Coffin Road, according to Epping police and fire officials and the state fire marshal's office. First responders found a heavy fire in a garage and called for backup, and firefighters subsequently found the person's body inside.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call or email the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.