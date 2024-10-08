Ethel Kennedy hospitalized following stroke, family says

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke last week, family said Tuesday.

Former Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Massachusetts, made the announcement on social media. He said Ethel, his grandmother, has been receiving treatment since her stroke on Thursday.

"She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible, and she is surrounded by family," her grandson wrote in a statement. "She is, as you may know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life. We are here looking after her."

Sharing some news about one of my heroes. pic.twitter.com/kcSqSNfabC — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) October 8, 2024

The former congressman concluded his statement by asking people to keep his grandmother, who is 96, in their thoughts and prayers and to respect the Kennedy family's privacy.

