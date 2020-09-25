Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Georgetown

Homes Evacuated After Gas Leak in Georgetown

Police responded to the area of Searle and Tenney streets for a ruptured gas main around 7:30 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Homes were being evacuated in Georgetown, Massachusetts, after a gas leak on Friday morning.

Georgetown police responded to the area of Searle and Tenney streets for a ruptured gas main around 7:30 a.m. National Grid was at the scene and authorities said the utility had secured the leak and were working to repair it.

It was not immediately clear when the repairs would be complete.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Public Schools 31 mins ago

Mayor Walsh to Provide Update as Boston Nears Red on COVID Map

Holyoke 1 hour ago

AG to Make ‘Major Announcement' in Holyoke Soldier's Home Case

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Police said they were going door to door to evacuate residents.

Tenney Street is blocked between East Main Street and Marlboro Road.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

GeorgetownMassachusettsfireNational Grid
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us