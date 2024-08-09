Mass. couple hit, killed by car in front of daughter in Florida

A couple from Massachusetts were hit and killed by car in front of their daughter while visiting Lakeland, Florida, this week, according to NBC affiliate WFLA.

The parents were hit by a Toyota Yaris at about 11 p.m. Wednesday while trying to cross South Florida Avenue, Lakeland police said.

"The crosswalks are very marked and pronounced, and it's well-lit," Lakeland police told WFLA. "It's a business area, so even though it's late at night, there still can be pedestrians walking around."

The 7-year-old daughter wasn't injured, according to police, who said she was taken to a family member's home.



The family was staying at a hotel near South Florida Avenue, according to WFLA.

The victims were identified as 54-year-old Ronald Jeanbaptiste and 46-year-old Yanique Pierre, both of Everett.

The driver of the car, identified as a 22-year-old Lakeland woman, had a green light and remained on scene, witnesses told WFLA.

The 22-year-old woman didn't show any signs of impairment, police said. She wasn't cited or charged.