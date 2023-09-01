Everett woman charged with intentionally crashing into motorcycle, dragging driver for 15 feet

A Massachusetts woman is facing charges after she allegedly intentionally struck a motorcycle with her car and then dragged it 15 feet up onto the sidewalk.

Jeanty Lovaine, 24, of Everett, is charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of personal injury, according to Medford police. No details on bail or when she might appear in court were released.

Medford police said they received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. reporting a hit-and-run crash that had just occurred near Brooks Elementary School on High Street. The crash involved a motorcyclist and a car that had fled the scene.

The motorcyclist had suffered minor injuries and was being treated by Medford fire and Armstrong Ambulance personnel when police arrived.

The motorcyclist told police that a female driver had been following him closely for around a mile. The car then passed the motorcycle on the left side, crossing the double line, and the motorcyclist gestured at the driver to show his disapproval. The car then swerved into the motorcyclist, causing he and the bike to fall. The motorcyclist said the car continued to push the motorcycle with him still on it, dragging him about 15 feet.

A witness was able to take a photo of the driver's license plate, and along with the description provided by the motorcyclist, police were able to identify the suspect as Lovaine. She was found at her residence in Everett and placed under arrest.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital for further treatment of his injuries. An update on his condition was not immediately available.