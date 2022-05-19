Expect Extra Police at Revere Beach This Weekend

There will be extra police out at Revere Beach in Massachusetts this weekend as law enforcement prepares for large crowds ahead of potentially record-breaking heat.

Massachusetts State Police, Revere Police at the Department of Conversation and Recreation will all be involved in the effort.

The notice from Massachusetts State Police comes after fights broke out in large crowds at the beach last weekend, leading to five arrests. Police warned that the behavior will not be tolerated.

Police remind beachgoers that alcohol, marijuana use, weapons and loud music are not allowed at Revere Beach, and bags are subject to search. The beach closes 30 minutes after dusk, which will be around 8:30 Saturday, and will be enforced.

There will also be a parking ban taking effect at 6 p.m. Saturday on Revere Beach Boulevard. Drivers should plan accordingly to avoid being towed.

Revere Beach can be reached from the MBTA's Blue Line at the Revere Beach and Wonderland stops.

