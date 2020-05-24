F-15 Eagle Aircraft to Fly Over Mass., Conn. on Memorial Day

F-15 Eagle aircraft will fly over parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut Monday to honor those who have sacrificed their lives fighting for the country, the 104th Fighter Wing has announced.

“These Memorial Day flyovers are a tribute in honor of those who have died serving our great nation and protecting our American way of life,” said Col. Tom Bladen, 104th Fighter Wing Vice Commander.

The flyovers are dependent on weather conditions.

Here are the estimated flyover times: