Massachusetts

Pedestrian dead after crash in Fall River, police say

Fall River police did not immediately identify the pedestrian who was killed in the crash at Plymouth Avenue and Nashua Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Fall River police on scene of a pedestrian crash at Plymouth Avenue and Nashua Street on Dec. 31, 2024. (WJAR)
WJAR

A person was killed Tuesday in a pedestrian crash in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Fall River police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR they responded to the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Nashua Street, and found a pedestrian with critical injuries.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries, WJAR reports.

There was no word on the driver involved, or whether or not charges might be filed.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan tells WJAR that pedestrians and drivers need to practice road safety, noting there are crosswalks with lights in the area where the fatal pedestrian crash happened.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsFall River
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us