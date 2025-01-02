Pedestrian dead after crash in Fall River, police say

A person was killed Tuesday in a pedestrian crash in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Fall River police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR they responded to the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Nashua Street, and found a pedestrian with critical injuries.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries, WJAR reports.

There was no word on the driver involved, or whether or not charges might be filed.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan tells WJAR that pedestrians and drivers need to practice road safety, noting there are crosswalks with lights in the area where the fatal pedestrian crash happened.

An investigation is ongoing.