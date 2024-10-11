Fall River

11 hospitalized as Amazon warehouse in Fall River is evacuated

While the cause of the incident was under investigation, it was reported as an unknown chemical reaction that was possibly caused by a battery, police reportedly said

By Asher Klein

First responders at a hazardous materials scene in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
Handout

Eleven people were taken to the hospital from a Fall River, Massachusetts, Amazon Fulfillment Center Friday, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

The facility on Innovation Way was evacuated amid a HazMat response, police told the news station.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

While the cause of the incident was under investigation, it was reported as an unknown chemical reaction that was possibly caused by a battery, police reportedly said

The Fall River Fire Special Service confirmed that it helped decontaminate people before they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Officials haven't shared how serious the 11 peoples' injuries were.

More Fall River news

Taunton 3 hours ago

Driver charged weeks after Taunton crash that killed woman in his car

Fall River Oct 3

Man pleads guilty to murder in Christmas Eve 2019 Fall River stabbing

This article tagged under:

Fall River
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us