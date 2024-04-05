Falling tree likely caused deadly house explosion in New Hampshire

A tree falling onto propane tanks likely caused a house explosion that killed a woman in Derry, New Hampshire, on Thursday, fire officials said in an update Friday.

The victim has been identified as 76-year-old Laura Percival, of Derry. The New Hampshire Medical Examiner's Office said she died from complications of blast injuries after the home at 141 Goodhue Road exploded on Thursday morning. Her death was ruled an accident.

A child who was inside the home remains hospitalized at a Boston-area hospital, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office.

An elderly woman was found dead inside the home after the explosion, fire officials said. The homeowner says his 11-year-old daughter escaped with burns on her face.

A preliminary investigation into the explosion found that a tree fell during the nor'easter that battered New Hampshire Thursday, landing on two propane tanks at the back of the home, which caused a leak and explosion.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to call the Fire Marshal's Office at 603-223-4289 or email fmo@dos.nh.gov.

